April 29 British engineering company Bodycote Plc said first-quarter revenue fell 2.2 percent as a reduction in the defence budgets of its customers hurt its aerospace and defence business.

Bodycote, which heat-treats jet engine turbine blades and other aircraft and car parts, said revenue was 153 million pounds ($257.2 million) for the period ended .

The company said civil aviation demand at its aerospace, defence & energy business was unchanged year-on-year but defence revenue fell by 2.3 percent.

($1 = 0.5950 British Pounds) (Reporting by Tasim Zahid in Bangalore; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)