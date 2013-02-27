Feb 27 British engineering company Bodycote Plc
reported an 18.5 percent rise in full-year profit,
helped by new contracts at its aerospace business.
Bodycote, which heat-treats jet engine turbine blades and
other aircraft and car parts, said pretax profit for 2012 rose
to 89.8 million pounds ($135.9 million) from 75.8 million pounds
a year earlier.
Revenue at the company, which also caters to mining, energy
and construction companies, rose 3 percent to 587.8 million
pounds. Revenue at its aerospace, defence and energy business
rose 11.5 percent to 260.4 million pounds.
Bodycote bought Curtiss-Wright Corp's heat-treatment
business for $52 million in April to expand in the U.S.
aerospace industry. It bought Carolina Commercial Heat Treating
in October for $68 million.
Shares of the company, which has a market value of 970
million pounds, closed at 505.5 pence on the London Stock
Exchange on Tuesday.