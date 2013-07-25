July 25 British engineering company Bodycote Plc
reported a 10 percent rise in profit for the first half
of the year, helped by acquisitions made in 2012.
The company, which heat-treats jet engine turbine blades and
other aircraft and car parts, said it expected a similar outcome
in the second half and therefore expected to make modest
progress for the year as a whole.
Pretax profit rose to 48.5 million pounds ($74.48 million)
for the six months ended June 30 from 43.9 million pounds a year
earlier.
Revenue rose 5 percent to 316.5 million pounds. Bodycote
said acquisitions made last year added 7 percent to overall
revenue.
Bodycote made three acquisitions last year, including
Carolina Commercial Heat Treating for $68 million.
The company raised its interim dividend to 4.4 pence from 4
pence a year earlier.
Shares in the Macclesfield, Cheshire-based company closed at
581 pence on the London Stock Exchange on Wednesday. They have
gained about 78 percent over the past year.