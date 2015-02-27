LONDON Feb 27 The Bank of England (BoE) has
turned up the heat on accounting firms used by banks, saying
they must provide the central bank with written reports from
November 2016 on their audits of Britain's main lenders.
Policymakers questioned the accuracy of external audits
after banks had to be rescued by taxpayers in the 2007-09
financial crisis just months after accounting firms gave them a
clean bill of health.
The BoE's Prudential Regulation Authority (PRA), which
supervises Britain's banks, published a consultation on Friday
on how it will scrutinise the accountants and actuaries hired by
banks and use new powers to sanction them.
The move echoes measures being taken inside banks to make
individuals more directly accountable for their actions, making
it easier to punish rule breaches.
Britain's big banks, such as HSBC, Barclays
, Lloyds and RBS, all use one of the
"Big Four" accounting firms, PwC, Deloitte,
EY and KPMG.
"Although engagement between external auditors and the PRA
has improved in recent years, the PRA's monitoring of the
quality of auditor-supervisor dialogue has shown that there is
more that can be done," the PRA said in a statement.
The watchdog is proposing that accountants for the biggest
UK headquartered deposit-taking banks provide written reports to
the supervisor annually on financial reporting and the
accompanying audit.
"These written reports will enable the PRA to gain a better
understanding of the risks in banks' financial reporting and
help supervisors to focus on the key areas of risk," the PRA
said.
The aim is to spot problems early before they get out of
hand and so action can be taken in a timely way. The new
requirement will be introduced in full in relation to audits
ending on or after Nov. 1, 2016.
"Where auditors and actuaries fail to provide us with the
information that we need to supervise firms effectively, we now
have disciplinary powers which allow us to take action to
rectify this," PRA Chief Executive and BoE Deputy Governor
Andrew Bailey said.
