By Huw Jones
LONDON Feb 27 The Bank of England would have
the power to fine or ban accounting firms from working in
financial services under proposals setting out how the UK
central bank's regulation arm will monitor the accounting
industry.
The proposals from the Prudential Regulation Authority
(PRA), which supervises Britain's banks, were published on
Friday and show how the watchdog plans to oversee the
accountants and actuaries hired by banks and use new powers to
sanction them.
The accuracy of external audits has come under scrutiny by
regulators and governments after banks had to be rescued by
taxpayers in the 2007-09 financial crisis just months after
accounting firms gave them a clean bill of health.
The plans echo measures being taken inside banks to make
individuals more directly accountable for their actions, making
it easier to punish rule breaches.
Britain's big banks, such as HSBC, Barclays
, Lloyds and RBS, all use one of the
"Big Four" accounting firms, PwC, Deloitte,
EY and KPMG.
"Although engagement between external auditors and the PRA
has improved in recent years, the PRA's monitoring of the
quality of auditor-supervisor dialogue has shown that there is
more that can be done," the PRA said in a statement.
The watchdog is proposing that accountants for the biggest
UK headquartered deposit-taking banks provide written reports to
the supervisor annually on financial reporting and the
accompanying audit.
"These written reports will enable the PRA to gain a better
understanding of the risks in banks' financial reporting and
help supervisors to focus on the key areas of risk," the PRA
said.
The aim is to spot problems early before they get out of
hand and so action can be taken in a timely way. The new
requirement will be introduced in full in relation to audits
ending on or after Nov. 1, 2016.
"Where auditors and actuaries fail to provide us with the
information that we need to supervise firms effectively, we now
have disciplinary powers which allow us to take action to
rectify this," PRA Chief Executive and Bank of England Deputy
Governor Andrew Bailey said.
Iain Coke, head of financial services at the ICAEW
accounting industry body, said a written report would in
practice mean auditors doing extra homework at times to provide
good answers to questions from supervisors.
"This is about making sure auditors are more relevant, and
that is absolutely integral to rebuilding trust in banking,"
Coke said.
