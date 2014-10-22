Sweden to introduce airline tax in 2018
STOCKHOLM, March 15 Sweden will put forward plans for a tax on air travel before summer and will use the revenue to lower taxes for small companies, Financial Markets Minister Per Bolund said on Wednesday.
LONDON Oct 22 It is too late to change the allowances paid to top banking staff that have been deemed to breach European Union law, a senior Bank of England official said on Wednesday.
The EU's banking watchdog, the European Banking Authority (EBA), said on Oct. 15 that "role based" allowances being paid by banks were nearly all in breach of the bloc's cap on banker bonuses.
Bonuses have been capped at no more than fixed salary, or twice that amount with shareholder approval, and banks had argued the allowances were part of fixed pay. Britain is challenging the bonus cap in the EU's top court with a ruling expected sometime in early 2015.
Andrew Bailey, BoE deputy governor and chief executive of the Bank's Prudential Regulation Authority, said it was important for banks to read the EBA's opinion.
"We will discuss that with them... My own view is it is too far into this year as a matter of good practice to change anything," Bailey told the UK parliament's Treasury Select Committee. The next round of bonuses, covering performance for 2014, will be paid in early 2015. (Reporting by Huw Jones; Editing by Elaine Hardcastle)
