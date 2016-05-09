LONDON May 9 Improving the behaviour of banks is a top priority for Britain's financial market watchdog its incoming head said on Monday, despite a decision to ditch a review into their culture.

The Financial Conduct Authority shelved a review into banking culture in December last year, prompting suggestions that the government was softening its stance on regulation.

Improving the way they operate is seen as core to restoring trust in banks that have been fined billions of dollars for trying to rig interest rate benchmarks and foreign exchange markets.

Andrew Bailey, Deputy Governor of the Bank of England, who takes up the reins in July as chief executive of the FCA, said his appointment did not mean any let-up.

The FCA's previous CEO, hardliner Martin Wheatley, was ousted by the government in what was seen by critics as a softening of tone towards lenders.

"One thing that this move does not require is a change of view on the importance of culture in firms," Bailey told a Cityweek conference.

After forcing banks to hold more capital, regulators are turning their attention to improving behaviour or culture after a string of high-profile scandals.

"As regulators, we are not able, and should not try, to determine the culture of firms. We cannot write a regulatory rule that settles culture," Bailey said.

"We seek to ensure that firms have robust governance, which includes appropriate challenge from all levels of the organisation," Bailey said.

A change of culture was possible and there has been progress, Bailey said. (Reporting by Huw Jones; Editing by Alexander Smith)