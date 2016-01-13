LONDON Jan 13 The Bank of England has proposed
a new rule for recovering bonuses of rule-busting bankers who
have moved to a new employer.
Britain already has among the world's toughest rules on
banker pay, introduced amid public anger over lenders being
bailed out by taxpayers in the financial crisis and bankers
pocketing big payouts at a time of austerity for most people.
These rules allow for a bonus to be cut, stopped or clawed
back.
But regulators said on Wednesday they wanted to go further
to crack down on so-called "rolling bad apples" or bankers who
pocket a bonus and then join another lender before any reckless
behaviour is uncovered.
"Individuals should be held accountable for their actions
and not be able to actively evade the consequences of their
actions," Bank of England (BoE) Deputy Governor Andrew Bailey
said in a statement.
"Today's proposals seek to ensure that individuals are not
rewarded for bad practice or wrongdoing and should help to
encourage a culture within firms where reward better reflects
the risks being taken," said Bailey, who also heads the BoE's
banks supervisory arm, the Prudential Regulation Authority.
The proposed new rule targets buyouts, or when a bank
compensates new employees for unpaid bonuses that were cancelled
when they left their old bank.
Regulators say that undermines the ability to claw back a
bonus which has been paid or withhold or cut the unpaid portion
of a bonus, when misconduct is later discovered.
The proposed rule states an employee's new contract would
allow for a bonus to be recovered or not paid should the
person's former employer determine guilt in misconduct or risk
management failings.
"The proposed rules would also allow new employers to apply
for a waiver if they believe the determination was manifestly
unfair or unreasonable," the BoE said.
The proposals, put out to public consultation, would make it
impossible for a banker to wipe the slate clean by changing
jobs, said Alexandra Beidas, an employment lawyer at Linklaters.
"It remains to be seen if this will be workable in practice
as it will involve sharing potentially sensitive information
between banks," Beidas said.
Last year, the BoE said it would stop short of actually
banning buyouts as it would most likely lead to a competitive
disadvantage for British firms given there is no similar rule in
other financial centres around the world.
