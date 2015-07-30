LONDON, July 30 Britain's Financial Conduct
Authority named Megan Butler on Thursday as director of
supervision from September for a year while the watchdog
searches for a new boss.
The FCA's current director of supervision for wholesale
markets, Tracey McDermott, will become acting chief executive of
the watchdog while it finds a new chief executive to replace
Martin Wheatley, who is leaving mid-September.
Butler, a barrister who has been a supervisor since 2008, is
currently executive director of international banks at the Bank
of England and will be on a year's secondment to the FCA.
Wheatley quit after Britain's finance ministry refused to
extend his contract, which was due to end next March.
Sarah Breeden, director of the BoE's overseas banks
division, will fill Butler's role at the central bank during the
secondment.
