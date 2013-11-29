BRIEF-Liberty Global CEO says 2020 target for 5G too aggressive
* Liberty Global CEO Fries says 2020 is a "too aggressive" target for the deployment of 5G wireless technology
LONDON Nov 29 Britain's banking regulator said on Friday that major lenders and building societies must hold a core capital buffer equivalent to 7 percent of their risk-weighted assets from January 2014.
The Bank of England's Prudential Regulation Authority also said in a statement that the same institutions must also comply with a leverage ratio of 3 percent from the same date. This is a measure of capital in proportion to a bank's total assets on a non-risk weighted basis.
The PRA said it was announcing key decisions on bank capital standards ahead of the introduction of new European Union rules next year.
"These decisions will enhance the stability of the financial sector and strengthen the capital regime in the UK," the PRA said.
"Although the PRA has not finalised all aspects of the rules, it is setting out a number of key decisions in order to give firms clarity on the key policy issues that affect the minimum level of common equitytier 1 (CET1) capital which firms need to maintain," the PRA said.
* Liberty Global CEO Fries says 2020 is a "too aggressive" target for the deployment of 5G wireless technology
FRANKFURT, Feb 28 SAP Chief Executive Bill McDermott's total pay last year jumped to 15.6 million euros ($16.5 million), overtaking that of Daimler CEO Dieter Zetsche, Germany's best-paid company executive in 2015.
TORONTO, Feb 28 Bank of Montreal, Canada's fourth-biggest lender, on Tuesday reported first-quarter earnings which were well ahead of market expectations benefiting from strong performances across all of its businesses.