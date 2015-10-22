LONDON Oct 22 The Bank of England will help new
lenders cut how much capital they have to set aside to cover
defaulting mortgages so they can compete better with their
bigger rivals, a top BoE official announced on Thursday.
Britain's government is keen to increase competition in
banking, a sector where just four lenders, HSBC, Lloyds, RBS and
Barclays make up 77 percent of high street accounts and dominate
mortgage lending.
UK finance minister George Osborne has given the Bank of
England, whose Prudential Regulation Authority regulates
lenders, a new, extra remit to boost competition.
BoE Deputy Governor and PRA Chief Executive Andrew Bailey
said that one way to fulfil this remit will be to help new banks
compete better in offering home loans.
Currently, large banks like HSBC and Barclays can use their
own models for calculating how much capital to set aside against
mortgages. Smaller lenders must use a method set out by
regulators, known as the standard approach.
In-house models are more sensitive to risks than the
standard approach and come up with a lower capital requirements.
"The consequence of this is that smaller banks and building
societies cannot compete effectively in lower risk asset markets
such as prime mortgages because the capital requirements are too
far apart and in favour of large banks," Bailey told a financial
services audience.
"This forces them into riskier assets and undermines their
position."
The Bank is taking a twin-track approach: seeking to
persuade the European Union to change its bank capital law to
ease the burden on smaller lenders; and in the meantime help
smaller lenders get approval to use their own models for
mortgages.
"We welcome internal model applications by smaller banks and
we will do what we can to help them meet the required prudential
standards, which are largely set out in the EU legislation,"
Bailey said.
Brussels has begun a consultation on reviewing its bank
capital rules to see whether changes could be made to help
lenders provide more funds for the economy.
The BoE has told the EU it wants a more tailored approach to
capital requirements at smaller lenders.
"This is an important issue, and one that matters if we are
to have growing challenger banks," Bailey said in reference to a
new generation of lenders like Virgin, Metro, Aldermore and
Atom.
The move will help soften the blow of a new industry-wide
surcharge on profits from next year.
The PRA has authorised ten banks in the last two years, and
has a "substantial" pipeline of interested parties, Bailey said.
(Reporting by Huw Jones; Editing by Elaine Hardcastle)