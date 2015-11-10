LONDON Nov 10 Britain's credit cycle is entering a more normal phase and there may be a case for moving earlier rather than later in setting a "counter cyclical" capital buffer for banks, Bank of England Deputy Governor Jon Cunliffe said on Tuesday.

"As the UK economy continues to expand, and as monetary policy normalises - which we expect to be limited and gradual - we will more and more need to think about the time-varying element of our mandate, how the associated credit cycle is developing and whether and how we apply our reforms to address this," Cunliffe said in a speech in Geneva.

The BoE's Financial Policy Committee has powers to vary the so-called counter-cyclical buffer (CCB) at banks in order to build up capital in good times to dampen excessive credit and for tapping when loans turn sour in a downturn.

The FPC next reports in December, meaning it could raise the buffer, currently set at zero, at that time.

"If you thought that the impact of changes in the CCB happened with a lag, that there were benefits in a CCB above zero that could be relaxed, that risks were building or that there were benefits to moving policy gradually, these would point to moving earlier rather than later in the cycle," Cunliffe said.