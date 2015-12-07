LONDON Dec 7 Britain's banks will be given an extra year to December 2017 to prepare for publishing more detailed information on their leverage ratios or the broad measure of capital to non risk-weighted assets, the Bank of England said on Monday.

The BoE's supervisory arm, the Prudential Regulation Authority (PRA), said it would go ahead with imposing a stricter method on UK lenders for calculating leverage ratios than required under global rules.

In July it proposed that banks use the daily average of the ratio for calculating the end of quarter figure for publication to avoid "window dressing", or attempts to flatter the figure around the reporting date.

Some banks said this would be burdensome, but the BoE said it would go ahead with daily averaging, though it has agreed to delay the start date for publication to give lenders more time to get the reporting system right.

"Based on the above, the PRA considers it appropriate to extend the transitional period for daily averaged disclosures from 12 months, that is ending on 31 December 2016, to 24 months, that is ending on 31 December 2017," the PRA said in a statement. 9 (Reporting by Huw Jones, editing by Louise Heavens)