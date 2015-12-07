* BoE dismisses concerns over dual ratio reporting
By Huw Jones
LONDON, Dec 7 Britain's banks will get an extra
year to December 2017 to prepare for publishing more detailed
information on their leverage ratios or the broad measure of
capital to non risk-weighted assets, the Bank of England said on
Monday.
The BoE's supervisory arm, the Prudential Regulation
Authority (PRA), said it would go ahead with imposing a stricter
method on UK lenders for calculating leverage ratios than
required under global rules.
In July it proposed that banks also use the daily average of
the ratio for calculating the end of quarter figure for
publication to avoid "window dressing", or attempts to flatter
the figure around the reporting date.
This would be in addition to the "point in time" end of
quarter figure.
Some banks said this would be burdensome, but the BoE said
it would go ahead with daily averaging, though it has agreed to
delay the start date for publication - but not privately
reporting to regulators - to give lenders more time to get the
system's accuracy right.
"Based on the above, the PRA considers it appropriate to
extend the transitional period for daily averaged disclosures
from 12 months, that is ending on 31 December 2016, to 24
months, that is ending on 31 December 2017," the PRA said in a
statement.
"This would mean that there is a period where the daily
averaged number is being reported to the PRA but not publicly
disclosed, which would allow firms additional time to improve
the accuracy and comparability of the averaged numbers without
compromising the effective monitoring of the UK leverage ratio
framework," it said.
The leverage ratio is a separate "backstop" to a bank's core
ratio, which measures capital to risk-weighted assets.
The more stringent approach of using "daily averaging" will
move Britain in line with the United States and is the latest
attempt by regulators to stop banks "gaming" the capital
adequacy system.
Policymakers have said that such steps are needed to restore
investor trust in a sector tarnished by the 2007-09 financial
crisis that found lenders were under capitalised.
Some banks told the PRA's consultation that disclosing a
daily-averaged leverage ratio in addition to the "point in time"
figure" may lead to investors "misinterpreting" the data.
But PRA said on Monday it was essential to have a credible
disclosure regime and that it would be up to banks to explain
the market differences between the two figures.
