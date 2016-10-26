LONDON Oct 26 Banks in Britain will not face a new wave of rules and nor will there be a respite from implementing those already agreed in the wake of Britain's vote to leave the European Union, the country's top banking regulator said on Wednesday.

The EU is responsible for most of the UK's banking regulation, so Brexit has raised hopes that some of the sector's rulebook will be thrown out after Brexit.

Some banks want a delay in "ring fencing", a rule that requires them to protect their retail arms with their own capital cushion from 2019.

But Sam Woods, chief executive of the Bank of England's supervisory arm, the Prudential Regulation Authority, said the benefits from ring-fencing outweighed the heightened, Brexit-related uncertainty for Britain.

"So it is full steam ahead," he is due to tell an audience of bankers and regulators in London's financial district.

"In other words, no bonfire." (Reporting by Huw Jones. Editing by Jane Merriman)