LONDON Jan 14 The International Monetary Fund
(IMF) could play a role in this year's health check of Britain's
banks to help to reinforce rigour in the exercise, Bank of
England Governor Mark Carney told lawmakers on Wednesday.
The central bank published in December the results of its
2014 stress test into how leading lenders such as Barclays
, HSBC and RBS fared in a theoretical
housing market crash and a sharp rise in unemployment. Some
lenders have to boost their capital buffers as a result of the
test.
Carney told Britain's Treasury Select Committee the IMF
would be reviewing the country's financial sector this year, a
periodic exercise that ends with a public report that can be
critical.
"There is merit in coordinating the stress test with that
process," he said, adding the IMF could provide an "independent
perspective" on the methodology for this year's test.
When the results of the last test were published, the bank
was criticised for not testing resilience to a slump in the
second half of last year in emerging markets. HSBC and Standard
Chartered have major activities in Asia where some of
the weakness was focused.
Martin Taylor, a former chief executive of Barclays and now
an independent member of the BoE's Financial Policy Committee,
told the lawmakers the Bank was designing this year's health
check based on current risks, with the scenario to be published
around April followed by results in the autumn.
"The chances are that as we get to the autumn, the world
will be worrying about other things than what we put in the
stress test," Taylor said. "We are not relying on the stress
test alone for the capital resilience of the banking system."
Carney said it could be useful to have a "reverse" stress
test from time to time, asking banks what scenario would it take
for them to reach their minimum capital standard across the
financial system.
The European Union's European Banking Authority (EBA)
coordinated a bigger and more complicated test of top EU lenders
last year in conjunction with the European Central Bank.
EBA Chairman Andrea Enria said in Madrid on Wednesday: "My
idea is that ... in the future we should move to a yearly
exercise, standard, simple, hopefully not so tense in terms of
expectations around it."
