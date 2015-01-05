Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
Jan 5 Boe Technology Group Co Ltd
* Says bought back 97.4 million B-shares between Sept 26 to Dec 31, 2014 for HK$249.99 million ($32.23 million)
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1rWprnj
Further company coverage: ($1 = 7.7562 Hong Kong dollars) (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order