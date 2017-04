LONDON, March 4 Bank of England Deputy Governor Andrew Bailey said on Thursday no banks have asked him for advice on Britain leaving the European Union.

"Nobody has come to ask for advice on the UK leaving the European Union," Bailey told parliament's Treasury Select Commmittee.

Bailey heads the BOE's Prudential Regulation Authority, which authorises and supervises banks in Britain.

