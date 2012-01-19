* Heavy carbon emitting investments could harm UK growth
* Financial committee urged to investigate risks
LONDON Jan 19 The Bank of England should
look into how Britain's exposure to high carbon emitting
investments might harm the UK's financial system and long-term
economic growth prospects, a coalition of investors and experts
said on Thursday.
The group, which includes Climate Change Capital,
FairPensions, the London School of Economics, Greenpeace UK, as
well as members of parliament, wrote a letter to the bank's
chairman Mervyn King.
It urged the bank's Financial Policy Committee to
investigate the risks to the UK economy of potentially
environmentally damaging investments.
The bank was not immediately available to comment.
The committee was formed late last year to examine threats
to financial stability, such as the sale of risky financial
instruments and credit oversupply, and to recommend actions.
Britain's financial exposure to high carbon and
environmentally unsustainable investments could become a major
problem as the UK tries to move to a low-carbon economy, the
letter said.
Regulators are not currently monitoring the concentration of
high carbon investments in UK's financial system and have no
view on what level would be too high, it said.
Five of the top 10 FTSE 100 companies, which account for a
quarter of the index's entire market capitalisation, are high
carbon, the coalition said.
Mining companies BHP Billiton , Rio Tinto
, as well as oil and gas firms Royal Dutch Shell
, BP and BG Group, are in the top 10.
Similar levels of exposure are likely in other indexes,
companies, bank loan books and in the strategic asset allocation
decisions taken by institutional investors, the letter said.
"Investors continue to pour cash into unsustainable high
carbon assets without understanding or being able to manage the
risks associated with these investments, such as climate change,
local pollution, fossil fuel price volatility, political risk
and catastrophes such as Deepwater Horizon," said James Cameron,
founder and chairman of Climate Change Capital and member of the
prime minister's business advisory group.
"This poses significant strategic challenges for the future
prosperity of Britain that just can't be ignored."
(Reporting by Nina Chestney; editing by Jason Neely)