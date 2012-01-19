* Heavy carbon emitting investments could harm UK growth

* Financial committee urged to investigate risks

LONDON Jan 19 The Bank of England should look into how Britain's exposure to high carbon emitting investments might harm the UK's financial system and long-term economic growth prospects, a coalition of investors and experts said on Thursday.

The group, which includes Climate Change Capital, FairPensions, the London School of Economics, Greenpeace UK, as well as members of parliament, wrote a letter to the bank's chairman Mervyn King.

It urged the bank's Financial Policy Committee to investigate the risks to the UK economy of potentially environmentally damaging investments.

The bank was not immediately available to comment.

The committee was formed late last year to examine threats to financial stability, such as the sale of risky financial instruments and credit oversupply, and to recommend actions.

Britain's financial exposure to high carbon and environmentally unsustainable investments could become a major problem as the UK tries to move to a low-carbon economy, the letter said.

Regulators are not currently monitoring the concentration of high carbon investments in UK's financial system and have no view on what level would be too high, it said.

Five of the top 10 FTSE 100 companies, which account for a quarter of the index's entire market capitalisation, are high carbon, the coalition said.

Mining companies BHP Billiton , Rio Tinto , as well as oil and gas firms Royal Dutch Shell , BP and BG Group, are in the top 10.

Similar levels of exposure are likely in other indexes, companies, bank loan books and in the strategic asset allocation decisions taken by institutional investors, the letter said.

"Investors continue to pour cash into unsustainable high carbon assets without understanding or being able to manage the risks associated with these investments, such as climate change, local pollution, fossil fuel price volatility, political risk and catastrophes such as Deepwater Horizon," said James Cameron, founder and chairman of Climate Change Capital and member of the prime minister's business advisory group.

"This poses significant strategic challenges for the future prosperity of Britain that just can't be ignored." (Reporting by Nina Chestney; editing by Jason Neely)