LONDON Jan 14 Bank of England Governor Mark
Carney said on Wednesday that he expected the European Central
Bank will take measures to meet its inflation target of close to
2 percent.
"The intention of the ECB, of President (Mario) Draghi and
his colleagues to fulfil their mandate is clear," Carney told
lawmakers.
"It is in our interest, without question, that (the euro
zone has) stable and predictable inflation consistent with (the
ECB's) mandate, and we have every reason to expect them to take
the measures to do so."
Euro zone inflation turned negative in December for the
first time since 2009, fuelling expectations that the ECB will
soon announce a plan to start purchasing government bonds.
(Reporting by David Milliken, writing by Andy Bruce, editing by
William Schomberg)