LONDON Feb 7 Britain's plan to safeguard retail
banking is a far better idea than the U.S. approach of forcing
banks to hive off speculative trading, the Bank of England's
next governor told lawmakers.
Mark Carney is to take up the reins in July, three months
after the central bank becomes Britain's main regulator for
lenders.
In the wake of the financial crisis, regulators are
introducing measures to shield the deposit-taking business of
big banks from high-risk practices, reducing the prospect of a
big failure that could destabilise markets and force a
government bailout.
The United States is implementing a reform known as the
Volcker Rule to ban proprietary trading, in which banks take
speculative bets on the market with depositors' money.
Britain's government this week said it would implement the
so-called Vickers reform, which requires separate, extra capital
for the deposit-taking arms of banks, by 2019.
"No, I don't think you should overlay a Volcker Rule on the
Vickers recommendations. The ring-fence model is the superior
model," Carney told a UK parliament treasury select committee
hearing into his appointment.
"It's extremely difficult to draw the line between
market-making and proprietary trading ... It would unnecessarily
divert the supervisors' attention from ensuring the ring fence
is respected," Carney added.
The government has also agreed that regulators can break up
banks if the so-called ring-fence proves leaky, a move Carney
said he would support on an "institution by institution basis".
SHOCKING
The Bank of England and its Financial Policy Committee will
have powers to force banks to top up their capital buffers above
minimum requirements.
The current governor, Mervyn King, has been among the hawks
calling for much tougher supervision of banks after Britain had
to rescue RBS and Lloyds, two of the country's
"big four" lenders.
In his hearing, Carney, a former Goldman Sachs banker,
signalled he would largely continue with the hawkish tone set by
King after two banks, RBS and Barclays, have been fined for
rigging the Libor interest rate benchmark.
Even though the new Financial Conduct Authority will look to
tackle market abuse, Carney said what he described as "shocking
scandals" would also affect how the central bank supervises
lenders.
"This type of behaviour, even at a much less serious level,
has consequences for prudential supervision, for capital, for
activities, for compensation," Carney said.
Some UK lawmakers want Britain to impose a much stricter cap
on bank balance sheet size, known as a leverage ratio, than that
agreed at the global level.
The ratio would measure a bank's total assets, not just
risk-weighted assets, against its equity, and any breach above a
certain level would draw the regulator's focus.
The cap would become the main regulatory brake on risk.
Andrew Haldane, the Bank of England's director of financial
stability, said the system of working out capital requirements
is too complex, relying on a bank's own questionable arithmetic,
and that simpler rules such as a leverage ratio would be safer.
Carney took a more moderate stance, saying the ratio should
be a backstop to calculating capital buffers, reiterating the
policy of the G20's Financial Stability Board, which he chairs.
But there is a need to keep a close eye on what are deemed
to be low-risk assets at banks to make sure enough capital is
being held against them, he said.
The BoE should not be directing bank activities towards
specified sectors or regions, given that the government has
policy levers for that, he added.
Britain, with the United States, is leading the way in
devising mechanisms to close big banks that get into trouble
without taxpayer help, but there is more work to be done, Carney
said.