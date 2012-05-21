LONDON May 21 British banks are ready to withstand any potential contagion effects from the unfolding euro zone crisis, Michael Cohrs, a member of the Bank of England's regulatory body, said on Monday.

Cohrs, an external member of the bank's financial policy committee which is an important tool in the regulatory framework, said British banks "are ready for Greece."

Britain's banks, however, must remain on alert and, due to the uncertainty of potential knock-on effects if Greece were to exit the single currency, continue to raise extra capital.

"They have thought about their direct exposures to Greece and they have marked them to appropriate levels, their liquidity is strong and they have enough capital to withstand shocks from Greece," Cohrs said in an interview with the Guardian newspaper.

"If it goes further it's not clear, and that is why we have been encouraging them to raise more capital because nobody knows where it will stop or it won't stop," he said.

Bank of England Governor Mervyn King warned last week that Britain's economy looks set for a gradual recovery but the turmoil in the euro zone poses a risk to its growth.

Cohrs, who also sits on the court of the Bank of England, stressed that UK banks must continue to bolster their defences against prospective euro zone fallout.

"I really want to hammer home this point; it was why we're urging British financial institution to prepare themselves and strengthen their capital," Cohrs said.

He said the euro zone crisis was unfolding "hour by hour, day by day at this point and I think it will be [like this] until 17 June" when Greeks go to the polls for the second time. (Reporting by Stephen Mangan; Editing by Eric Walsh)