LONDON, Sept 16 (IFR) - The Bank of England wrongfooted
sterling investors this week when it released an early list of
bonds eligible for its corporate bond purchase programme,
sparking a hunt for profits in paper that has not yet made the
cut.
The BoE wants to buy up to £10bn of corporate bonds over the
next 18 months, and on Monday outlined the £110bn of securities
it will target in the secondary market from September 27.
The 271 eligible bonds were issued by 92 companies that make
a "material contribution to the UK economy", the central bank
said, and included foreign names like Apple, McDonald's and
PepsiCo.
That caused confusion among credit strategists, whose focus
was as much on bonds that didn't make the list as on those that
did.
"We've yet to hear a convincing explanation for the
exclusion of RWE, GKN, Telefonica and Iberdrola," wrote
Citigroup strategist Matt King on Wednesday.
"All four have a significant UK presence, with thousands of
UK employees. We wouldn't be surprised to see some of these
issuers making the list in future."
But as King noted, determining which bonds could yet become
eligible is not "simply an academic issue", it could be
extremely profitable, at least judging by how euro-denominated
bonds have traded since the introduction of the European Central
Bank's corporate sector purchase programme.
"Though deciphering the arcana of the [BoE scheme] may not
be most investors' idea of fun," he wrote, "if the 23%
outperformance of CSPP eligible bonds relative to the rest of
the euro investment-grade market since March is any guide, it's
not something they can afford to miss."
CONSISTENT INCONSISTENCY
Analysts' head-scratching has centred on the apparent
inconsistency of the BoE's eligibility criteria.
Barclays credit strategist Zoso Davies questioned why whole
business securitisations from Anglian Water and Thames Water
were eligible as they appeared to violate the ban on complex or
non-standard structures.
Bank of America Merrill Lynch's Barnaby Martin wondered why
Transport for London was preferred to Network Rail, adding that
the BoE's approach was more "subjective" than that taken by the
ECB.
He was also surprised that Birmingham Airport's senior
unsecured bonds made the cut ahead of senior secured deals from
Heathrow and Gatwick, even though the latter structures are
eligible for the programme.
"Given the significant number of surprises in yesterday's
list of securities, we expect the market to price in a good
chance that several changes will be made," wrote Davies.
"Our intuition, however, is that this line of inquiry will
result in more 'unofficial rules' being uncovered, rather than
broad swathes of bonds being added to the list."
STERLING WORK
The BoE's goal is to drive investment in the UK by lowering
borrowing costs.
Governor Mark Carney told MPs last week that the programme
was already working, pointing to a surge in sterling corporate
issuance since its announcement.
National Grid Gas Finance - which has four bonds on the
eligible list - printed the biggest ever corporate sterling
trade on Tuesday, selling £3bn across four tranches.
The central bank has single-handedly "lifted the sterling
market out of irrelevancy," one head of corporate DCM told IFR.
The effects of the purchase programme could double the
corporate volume expected in the currency this year to
£20bn-£25bn, he added.
MACBOOKS AND MOET
For now the BoE will only buy bonds in the secondary market
- in contrast to the ECB, which plays in primary deals - and
ultimately wants its £10bn portfolio to reflect the shape of the
outstanding corporate bond market.
Electricity companies therefore account for 25% of the
eligible bond list, while "consumer, non-cyclical" credits have
the second biggest share at 15%.
"Buying in secondary is a more sensible approach, as it is
less distortive and does not disturb the bookbuilding process as
much, nor the relationship between issuers and their investors,"
said Brendon Moran, global co-head of corporate origination at
Societe Generale.
However, the inclusion of firms like Apple - which was
recently ordered to send Ireland 13bn of unpaid taxes - and
LVMH Moët Hennessy, the Paris-based luxury goods maker, has
drawn criticism from many market participants.
Some are unhappy that issuers from sectors like social
housing and infrastructure have been overlooked, while others
have questioned whether the real economy will actually benefit.
"The BoE action is positive for the economy in terms of
signaling support and underlining the resolve of the central
bank," said Moran.
"That said, the beneficiaries remain the large
multinational borrowers who issue bonds regularly and arguably
are in less need of support than other parts of the economy."
(Reporting by Tom Porter)