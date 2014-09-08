LONDON, Sept 8 The Bank of England has named British banknote printer De La Rue as the preferred bidder for its polymer banknote printing contract.

The company, which has printed Britain's banknotes since 2003, is expected to sign a contract in October and commence printing in April 2015, the BoE said in a statement.

Shares in the De La Rue were up 3.1 percent to 765 pence by 0716 GMT, after climbing to a session high of 775 pence. (Reporting by Li-mei Hoang, Editing by Paul Sandle)