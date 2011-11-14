LONDON Nov 14 Banks continue to lack
transparency and more must be done to give investors a better
idea of the level of uncertainty surrounding their balance
sheets, senior Bank of England official Andrew Haldane said on
Monday.
Published annual accounts did not do a good job of
informing investors of the impending financial crisis before it
hit, Haldane, the central bank's Executive Director for
Financial Stability, said.
"A lot more can and probably should be done to shed a
little light on both sides of the balance sheet," he told an
event in London's Canary Wharf financial district.
"Globally, banking remains too much of a black box which is
why, for many investors today, banks are scarcely an investible
proposition."
While such large and complex portfolios of assets are
difficult to value, giving investors a sense of the margin of
error would help, he said.
Haldane, who is also a member of the Bank's Financial
Policy Committee, said that while a huge amount had been done
already to regulate the systematic risk of banks, there was
still unfinished business.
"We still do not have a structure of banking, a structure
of finance that allows birth and death. There is still very
little birth in the banking market, there is still too little
death in the banking market," he said.
But as well as more or better regulation, policy makers
need to think more imaginatively about the underlying structure
of the financial industry, he said.
There is a missing market in lending, said Haldane, who has
called for an easing of rules which potentially constrain
lending to small- and medium-sized businesses when the economy
is suffering. For details, see [ID:nL5E7MD0TF]
"There are a small number of very large banks and a large
number of very small banks and almost none in the middle ...
therefore it should come as no surprise that the firms in the
middle are somewhat starved; there is a missing market for bank
finance," he said.
"The right response is not to regulate more ... it is to
fill that missing middle, to alter the industrial organisation
of banking."
(Editing by Andrew Hay)