GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia stocks, euro pressured by economic, political uncertainty
* Asia ex-Japan stocks inch lower; Nikkei closes down 0.35 pct
LONDON Nov 14 Regulations which potentially constrain lending to small businesses should be eased when the British economy is suffering, the Bank of England policymaker Andrew Haldane said in an interview with the Financial Times on Monday.
Haldane, executive director for financial stability at the BoE, believes the rules governing how banks calculate risk weightings should be relaxed when economic growth needs boosting.
"There is a strong argument for making risk weights dynamic and real-economy focused. At present, they are calibrated to the risk to a bank. In future, they need to reflect returns to society," he was quoted as saying. (Reporting by Stephen Mangan; Editing by Yoko Nishikawa)
* Asia ex-Japan stocks inch lower; Nikkei closes down 0.35 pct
WASHINGTON/NEW YORK, Feb 7 Conflicting signs from the White House have left brokerage firms and lobbyists unsure whether a controversial rule governing retirement advice will ever be put in place, but they are taking no chances and complying anyway.
Feb 7 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.