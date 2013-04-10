By Huw Jones
| LONDON, April 10
LONDON, April 10 Rules to make banks safer after
the financial crisis need to be simplified quickly to stop large
banking groups using them to their advantage, a senior Bank of
England official said on Wednesday.
The remarks by Andrew Haldane, the bank's executive director
for financial stability, echo comments he made in Washington on
Tuesday, when he said simpler rules were needed to make it
harder for big banks to game the supervisory system.
Haldane, in a speech at an International Law Review dinner,
called for quick action to simplify the regulations. He pointed
to concerns that the rules allow big banks to make use of
in-house risk models to hold far less capital than small banks.
The global Basel Committee on Banking Supervision, which has
written most of the banking rules, is starting to consider some
simplification.
But Haldane said there was a risk this would be tackled in
piecemeal fashion and faster action was needed. "Peeling the
onion one layer at a time tends to end in tears."
Haldane and U.S. regulator Thomas Hoenig were the first
senior policymakers to challenge Basel's new bank capital rules
now being phased in as a response to the financial crisis.
The global roll-out of the Basel regime began in January and
will take six years but the European Union and United States
have yet to formally implement it.
Last week, the Bank of England told British banks to tighten
up the way they quantify risk to reassure investors and
regulators.
From this month, a new unit at the Bank of England, the
Prudential Regulatory Authority, became Britain's new banking
supervisor.