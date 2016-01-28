LONDON Jan 28 Britain's two banking regulators said they have decided to start investigations into certain former senior managers at HBOS, a bank that collapsed in 2008.

"These investigations will determine whether or not any prohibition proceedings should be commenced against them," the Bank of England's Prudential Regulation Authority and the Financial Conduct Authority said in a joint statement on Thursday.

"The FCA and PRA continue to review materials with a view to making further decisions regarding other former HBOS senior managers," the statement added.

The regulators did not name any of the former managers they would be investigating.

The two regulators had already announced last November that they would consider barring up to 10 executives linked to the lender. (Reporting by Huw Jones, editing by Rachel Armstrong)