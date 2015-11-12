LONDON Nov 12 British financial regulators will publish on Nov. 19 their long awaited review into why Halifax Bank of Scotland (HBOS) crashed during the 2007-09 financial crisis.

The Bank of England and the Financial Conduct Authority's joint report into the failure of HBOS, now part of Lloyds bank , will be published at 1200 GMT.

It will be accompanied by a report from an independent lawyer Andrew Green, into the former Financial Services Authority's enforcement actions following the failure.

The FSA was disbanded in a post-crisis shake-up of supervision, its functions split between the BoE and the new FCA.

Lloyds had to be rescued in a 20 billion pound bailout by British taxpayers after it acquired HBOS in January 2009. (Reporting by Huw Jones, editing by William Hardy)