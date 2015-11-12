LONDON Nov 12 British financial regulators will
publish on Nov. 19 their long awaited review into why Halifax
Bank of Scotland (HBOS) crashed during the 2007-09 financial
crisis.
The Bank of England and the Financial Conduct Authority's
joint report into the failure of HBOS, now part of Lloyds bank
, will be published at 1200 GMT.
It will be accompanied by a report from an independent
lawyer Andrew Green, into the former Financial Services
Authority's enforcement actions following the failure.
The FSA was disbanded in a post-crisis shake-up of
supervision, its functions split between the BoE and the new
FCA.
Lloyds had to be rescued in a 20 billion pound bailout by
British taxpayers after it acquired HBOS in January 2009.
(Reporting by Huw Jones, editing by William Hardy)