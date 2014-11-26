LONDON Nov 26 Senior officials at insurance
companies in Britain will be made directly accountable for the
decisions they take under plans announced by the Bank of England
on Wednesday.
The plans are similar to those the Bank's Prudential
Regulation Authority arm has already proposed for senior
bankers. Lawmakers criticised regulators for bringing so few
bankers to book after lenders had to be shored up by taxpayers
in the 2007-09 financial crisis.
"The regime for insurers is not identical to that for banks,
given the differences in business models and risks posed to the
PRA's objectives," the Bank said in a statement.
"Specifically, none of the potential criminal sanctions, nor
the 'presumption of responsibility' in the banking regime, will
apply to any of the individuals in 'senior insurance management
functions'," the statement added.
(Reporting by Huw Jones, editing by Louise Heavens)