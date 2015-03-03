GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks, dollar cut losses on hope Trump can move past healthcare
* White House failure on healthcare raises worries over tax reform
LONDON, March 3 Insurers may face a "huge hit" if they end up being wrongfooted by rule changes linked to climate change, the Bank of England said on Tuesday.
Paul Fisher, deputy head of the BoE's Prudential Regulation Authority (PRA), which supervises banks and insurers, said insurers investing in fossil fuel assets could be left "stranded" by policy changes which limit their use.
"As the world increasingly limits carbon emissions, and moves to alternative energy sources, investments in fossil fuels and related technologies, a growing financial market in recent decades, may take a huge hit," Fisher told an Economist conference.
"There are already a few specific examples of this having happened."
The BoE has been analysing the risks and will deliver a report to the government later this year.
"We are seeking to understand how these changes may impact upon the PRA's objectives and how that could shape our role going forward," Fisher said. (Reporting by Huw Jones; Editing by Crispian Balmer)
SOFIA, March 27 Bulgaria will seek an exemption from European Commission plans to introduce more pollution curbs on big thermal power plants, saying they would pose risks to the country's energy security and economic competitiveness.