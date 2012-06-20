CARDIFF, Wales, June 20 The Bank of England may have to pump yet more money into Britain's struggling economy as the outlook has weakened over the past few weeks and the euro

zone crisis is likely to hurt the country for some time, says BoE policymaker Ben Broadbent.

However, Broadbent warned in a Reuters interview that Britain's policymakers alone were unlikely to jump-start a vigorous economic recovery as long as the euro zone crisis weighed on exports and business confidence.

The interview was conducted late on Tuesday, before the release on Wednesday of the minutes of the bank's June policy meeting. The minutes showed that Broadbent - one of the more cent rist rate-setters on the nine-member Monetary Policy Committee - voted with the waver-thin 5-4 majority against resuming the central bank's asset purchase programme this month.

Broadbent said schemes to provide cheap funding to banks, announced last week, were already showing some promising effects. Policymakers would also have to consider these when ass essing the need for more quantitative easing at their next policy meeting in July.

I would certainly say the case has grown since the May inflation report for some sort of intervention," Broadbent said in an interview on the sidelines of a regional visit to bu sinesses in the Welsh capital of Cardiff.

The inflation outlook had improved thanks to easing commodity prices, he said, pointing to the unexpected fall in inflation to a 2-1/2 year low of 2.8 percent in May. And the business surveys have weakened, they weakened here, they weakened in continental Europe as well and for that matter for the first time in a while in the United States,"

Broadbent said. For all those reasons the case has strengthened."

During his meetings with businesses such as construction firms or food manufacturers, the former Goldman Sachs economist's discussions centred around tight credit, the lack o f confidence to invest and concerns about the euro crisis.

Britain's economy slipped back into a technical recession - defined as two consecutive quarters of contracting output - around the turn of the year, and the escalation of t he euro crisis has increased the danger of a longer downturn.

RECESSION

While Broadbent said a third quarter of contraction was possible, mainly due to the dampening effect on production from an additional public holiday for the Queen's Di amond Jubilee in June, he also noted some resilience in the economy.

We are not seeing great rises in unemployment and the business surveys are not anywhere near where they were in 2008/2009, nor are they anywhere near where they wer e in a more normal recession," Broadbent said.

Labour market data on Wednesday showed an increase in employment in the three months to April, though the number of those claiming unemployment benefits rose in May.

Clearly there is a risk that things would get worse, therefore the timing of the policy measures flagged in last week's Mansion House speeches is not a coincidence," he said.

Finance minister George Osborne and central bank Governor Mervyn King last week announced a plan to provide cheap long-term funding to banks, allowing them to swap

company or consumer loans if they pledged to increase lending.

The BoE also activated an emergency liquidity tool, providing at least 5 billion pounds per month in six-month funding, in a move to mitigate the stress in the b anking system from the escalating crisis in the euro zone.

Broadbent said policymakers would have to assess the impact of these measures when deciding on whether to do more quantitative easing.

While the liquidity offer already had a positive effect, bringing down forward LIBOR rates, which are key in determining banks' funding costs, the impact of the fu nding for lending scheme would only show over time, he said.

The measures were more targeted to lower the risk premium that drove up credit costs, he said, adding that they were not an admission that gilt purchases were less effective over all.

You are not doing that necessarily because QE has become less effective or because we are in some liquidity trap, you are doing it because the problems we fac e. There may be some other instrument that helps more directly," he said.

However, nobody should expect domestic policies to provide a cure for all the UK's economic woes as the turmoil in the euro zone was hitting demand for B ritain's exports in its most important market and the uncertainty was hurting business confidence, he said.

The lack of bank lending and investment in Britain to a certain degree reflected this lack of confidence as much as elevated funding costs or other constraints on the banks.

Certainly over the horizon that we do things and the market can feasibly look ahead with any clarity, we are basically assuming that these forces (from th e euro zone) remain in place," he said.

The headwinds that are being faced here should induce us obviously to make all the efforts that we can to think about what's going on to design policie s that help," he said. But they should also induce some sense of modesty about what can be done."

(Reporting by Sven Egenter; Editing by Susan Fenton)