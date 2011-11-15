LONDON Nov 15 Britain's banking reforms should
be implemented in a far quicker timeframe, Robert Jenkins, a
member of the Bank of England's financial policy committee,
said in an opinion piece published in the Guardian newspaper on
Tuesday.
Jenkins called on the UK's finance minister George Osborne
to demand that a new deadline of just 24 months be set for
implementation of the country's banking reforms, instead of the
recommended deadline of 2019 set out in the Independent
Commission on Banking's report.
"Why are we timid when it comes to financial reform? Is it
that we are intimidated by those for whom the reforms are
destined?" Jenkins wrote.
Jenkins said the existing deadline for the Independent
Commission on Banking's proposed reforms, published last
September, allows lobbyists to "chip away" until the proposal
becomes ineffective.
He said immediate action was vital as the reforms, designed
to make the sector safer and more competitive, would "shock
several bankers" if implemented in a quicker timeframe.
The call for quicker implementation of the reforms had been
previously echoed by the British Business Secretary, Vince
Cable.
However, the Financial Times reported on Tuesday, without
citing a source, that Cable has abandoned his push for adoption
of the reforms in 2012, after winning assurances that
legislation to implement the changes will be in place before
the next UK election.
Cable had originally proposed that the measures contained
in the Independent Commission on Banking's report should be
rushed forward and incorporated into the draft Financial
Services Bill, which will shake up UK banking regulation.
The newspaper said, without citing a source, that Cable has
been persuaded that the reforms, including plans to ringfence
UK banks' retail operations, will need considerable work and
consultation and that it would be better to introduce the
changes in a separate bills.
Cable has struck an agreement with Britain's finance
minister, George Osborne, to put forward legislation affecting
banking changes in the second parliamentary session of 2012-13,
according to the article.
