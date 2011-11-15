LONDON Nov 15 Britain's banking reforms should be implemented in a far quicker timeframe, Robert Jenkins, a member of the Bank of England's financial policy committee, said in an opinion piece published in the Guardian newspaper on Tuesday.

Jenkins called on the UK's finance minister George Osborne to demand that a new deadline of just 24 months be set for implementation of the country's banking reforms, instead of the recommended deadline of 2019 set out in the Independent Commission on Banking's report.

"Why are we timid when it comes to financial reform? Is it that we are intimidated by those for whom the reforms are destined?" Jenkins wrote.

Jenkins said the existing deadline for the Independent Commission on Banking's proposed reforms, published last September, allows lobbyists to "chip away" until the proposal becomes ineffective.

He said immediate action was vital as the reforms, designed to make the sector safer and more competitive, would "shock several bankers" if implemented in a quicker timeframe.

The call for quicker implementation of the reforms had been previously echoed by the British Business Secretary, Vince Cable.

However, the Financial Times reported on Tuesday, without citing a source, that Cable has abandoned his push for adoption of the reforms in 2012, after winning assurances that legislation to implement the changes will be in place before the next UK election.

Cable had originally proposed that the measures contained in the Independent Commission on Banking's report should be rushed forward and incorporated into the draft Financial Services Bill, which will shake up UK banking regulation.

The newspaper said, without citing a source, that Cable has been persuaded that the reforms, including plans to ringfence UK banks' retail operations, will need considerable work and consultation and that it would be better to introduce the changes in a separate bills.

Cable has struck an agreement with Britain's finance minister, George Osborne, to put forward legislation affecting banking changes in the second parliamentary session of 2012-13, according to the article. (Reporting by Stephen Mangan; Editing by Gary Hill)