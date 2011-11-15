LONDON Nov 15 Britain's banking reforms should
be implemented in a far quicker timeframe, Robert Jenkins, a
member of the Bank of England's financial policy committee,
said in an opinion piece published in the Guardian newspaper on
Tuesday.
Jenkins called on the UK's finance minister George Osborne
to demand that a new deadline of just 24 months be set for
implementation of the country's banking reforms, instead of the
recommended deadline, set out in the Vickers report, of 2019.
"Why are we timid when it comes to financial reform? Is it
that we are intimidated by those for whom the reforms are
destined?" Jenkins wrote.
