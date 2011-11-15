LONDON Nov 15 Britain's banking reforms should be implemented in a far quicker timeframe, Robert Jenkins, a member of the Bank of England's financial policy committee, said in an opinion piece published in the Guardian newspaper on Tuesday.

Jenkins called on the UK's finance minister George Osborne to demand that a new deadline of just 24 months be set for implementation of the country's banking reforms, instead of the recommended deadline, set out in the Vickers report, of 2019.

"Why are we timid when it comes to financial reform? Is it that we are intimidated by those for whom the reforms are destined?" Jenkins wrote. (Reporting by Stephen Mangan; Editing by Carol Bishopric)