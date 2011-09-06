* Kohn: financial system considerably safer, not safe enough

* Kohn: extra disclosure would not harm bank competitiveness

* Need to ensure enough competition in banking sector

By Huw Jones

LONDON, Sept 6 Britain's banks should spell out in greater detail to investors how they price assets on their books and calculate credit exposures to other institutions, a top policymaker said on Tuesday.

The current practice of semi-annual reports and less complete interim statements may not give the public enough information to judge the strength of a bank, Donald Kohn, external member of the Bank of England's interim Financial Policy Committee (FPC) said.

"In a world in which positions can be adjusted within minutes and soundness affected by daily economic and financial developments, even quarterly updates are not enough really to keep on top of a reporting institution," he told an audience at the London School of Economics.

U.S.-style detailed quarterly reports would allow more frequent benchmarking of assessments, Kohn, a former Federal Reserve vice-chairman, said in his first speech as an FPC member.

The FPC was launched this year to plug a pre-crisis regulatory gap -- the failure to take a broad view of risks that can destabilise markets. It can direct regulators to take specific actions to rein in emerging risks. For more see[ID:nLDE75N0Q6].

"There is a lot to be done by the regulator. We are building a safer financial system but it's certainly not mission accomplished yet," Kohn said.

At its first meeting it agreed to work with regulators to consider further extensions of bank transparency in future.

The Bank of England becomes Britain's banking regulator from the start of 2013 and the FPC will shape its work.

"I am very confident the Bank is doing a lot to help itself understand what is going on," Kohn said.

Kohn said "serious consideration" should be given to requiring banks to publish quarterly averages and intra-period highs and lows for a range of balance sheet categories -- a demand commentators were making as far back as 1910.

The use of single-day data can be skewed by end of quarter "window dressing."

Investors needed more information to judge how banks estimated the "fair value" of assets, especially when markets in those instruments are very thinly traded.

Banks across Europe have come under the cosh of the International Accounting Standards Board for confusing investors with their patchwork approach to valuing Greek bonds.

"Restoring confidence in the banks may well entail publishing more and better information about the banking book," Kohn added.

More information was needed on loan forbearance and whether adequate reserves against possible losses are being built up, he said.

BACKSLIDING

Kohn also welcomed improved information on complex instruments that were found at the heart of the financial crisis but warned against complacency.

The FPC "is concerned about backsliding as confidence returns -- about the reemergence of complex instruments with chains of counter-party exposures that are not transparent or well understood," he said.

So-called synthetic exchange traded funds were a concern, Kohn said, but he was not aware of any other instrument that is increasing in complexity.

He also touched on the shadow banking sector now the focus of global regulators who are trying to decide how this lightly regulated mix of money market funds, private equity and special investment vehicles should be regulated in future.

Kohn suggested that rather than rushing headlong into regulation, better data collection and transparency "probably should be tried first."

Transparency also begins at home with the effectiveness of the FPC depending on a high level of openness about its concerns, recommendations and deliberations, Kohn said.

FPC actions must focused on the most important issues and be backed up by facts and cogent analysis if they are to be effective in influencing the private sector, he added.

"We must resist the temptation to address a large number of issues in order to more definitively avoid the ex post criticism that we missed something, Kohn said. (Editing by James Dalgleish)