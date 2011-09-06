* Kohn: financial system considerably safer, not safe
enough
* Kohn: extra disclosure would not harm bank
competitiveness
* Need to ensure enough competition in banking sector
By Huw Jones
LONDON, Sept 6 Britain's banks should spell out
in greater detail to investors how they price assets on their
books and calculate credit exposures to other institutions, a
top policymaker said on Tuesday.
The current practice of semi-annual reports and less
complete interim statements may not give the public enough
information to judge the strength of a bank, Donald Kohn,
external member of the Bank of England's interim Financial
Policy Committee (FPC) said.
"In a world in which positions can be adjusted within
minutes and soundness affected by daily economic and financial
developments, even quarterly updates are not enough really to
keep on top of a reporting institution," he told an audience at
the London School of Economics.
U.S.-style detailed quarterly reports would allow more
frequent benchmarking of assessments, Kohn, a former Federal
Reserve vice-chairman, said in his first speech as an FPC
member.
The FPC was launched this year to plug a pre-crisis
regulatory gap -- the failure to take a broad view of risks
that can destabilise markets. It can direct regulators to take
specific actions to rein in emerging risks. For more see[ID:nLDE75N0Q6].
"There is a lot to be done by the regulator. We are
building a safer financial system but it's certainly not
mission accomplished yet," Kohn said.
At its first meeting it agreed to work with regulators to
consider further extensions of bank transparency in future.
The Bank of England becomes Britain's banking regulator
from the start of 2013 and the FPC will shape its work.
"I am very confident the Bank is doing a lot to help itself
understand what is going on," Kohn said.
Kohn said "serious consideration" should be given to
requiring banks to publish quarterly averages and intra-period
highs and lows for a range of balance sheet categories -- a
demand commentators were making as far back as 1910.
The use of single-day data can be skewed by end of quarter
"window dressing."
Investors needed more information to judge how banks
estimated the "fair value" of assets, especially when markets
in those instruments are very thinly traded.
Banks across Europe have come under the cosh of the
International Accounting Standards Board for confusing
investors with their patchwork approach to valuing Greek
bonds.
"Restoring confidence in the banks may well entail
publishing more and better information about the banking book,"
Kohn added.
More information was needed on loan forbearance and whether
adequate reserves against possible losses are being built up,
he said.
BACKSLIDING
Kohn also welcomed improved information on complex
instruments that were found at the heart of the financial
crisis but warned against complacency.
The FPC "is concerned about backsliding as confidence
returns -- about the reemergence of complex instruments with
chains of counter-party exposures that are not transparent or
well understood," he said.
So-called synthetic exchange traded funds were a concern,
Kohn said, but he was not aware of any other instrument that is
increasing in complexity.
He also touched on the shadow banking sector now the focus
of global regulators who are trying to decide how this lightly
regulated mix of money market funds, private equity and special
investment vehicles should be regulated in future.
Kohn suggested that rather than rushing headlong into
regulation, better data collection and transparency "probably
should be tried first."
Transparency also begins at home with the effectiveness of
the FPC depending on a high level of openness about its
concerns, recommendations and deliberations, Kohn said.
FPC actions must focused on the most important issues and
be backed up by facts and cogent analysis if they are to be
effective in influencing the private sector, he added.
"We must resist the temptation to address a large number of
issues in order to more definitively avoid the ex post
criticism that we missed something, Kohn said.
(Editing by James Dalgleish)