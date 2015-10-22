HIGHLIGHTS-The Trump presidency on March 22 at 6:30 P.M. EDT/2230 GMT
March 22 Highlights of the day for U.S. President Donald Trump's administration on Wednesday:
LONDON Oct 22 The Bank of England and international authorities are examining whether promises by funds to give investors their money back at any time could end up damaging liquidity in markets, a top BoE official said on Thursday.
Regulators worry that as interest rates begin to rise from prolonged, low levels, investors in bond funds will stampede for the exits, creating turmoil in markets.
"A particular concern occupying both the (BoE's) Financial Policy Committee and authorities internationally is that simultaneous redemptions from open-ended funds offering short-term redemptions could test the resilience of market liquidity," BoE Deputy Governor Jon Cunliffe said.
(Reporting by Huw Jones, editing by Steve Slater)
March 22 Highlights of the day for U.S. President Donald Trump's administration on Wednesday:
DETROIT, March 22 The cost to implement tough fuel-efficiency standards for cars imposed by the Obama administration for the first half of the next decade could be up to 40 percent lower than previously estimated using existing conventional technologies, according to a report from a nonprofit group released on Wednesday.