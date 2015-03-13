(Adds more detail)
By Huw Jones
LONDON, March 13 The Bank of England told
markets on Friday to "take heed" as the "short sharp shocks"
seen in markets over recent months could happen more frequently.
Chris Salmon, the Bank's executive director for markets,
said two incidents have highlighted how volatility can suddenly
increase and liquidity drop.
In October last year, concerns about the global economy
triggered a "flash crash" in U.S. Treasury yields, and in
January this year there was a sharp rise in the Swiss franc
after it was unpegged from the euro.
In both cases, markets stabilised over the following weeks
to avoid spillover contagion to other markets, but this may not
be the case every time, Salmon said.
"Financial markets may not have been truly tested for the
ability to absorb price moves or flows that persist for a
prolonged period, or for a wider spillover between markets,"
Salmon said in a speech in London.
"And that is why it is only fit and proper for me to finish
on a cautionary note: market participants take heed."
He said the spikes in volatility in recent months have
coincided with periods of much impaired market liquidity.
There were also good reasons to believe that the severity of
the two events was accentuated by structural change in the fixed
income, commodity and currency (FICC) markets.
"There must be a risk that future shocks could have more
persistent and more widespread impacts across financial markets
than has been the case in the recent past," Salmon said.
Markets should not see it as an "aspiration" to return to
the "under-priced" liquidity seen before the 2007-09 financial
crisis.
Recent periods of financial market volatility also suggest
that there are reasons to be cautious about liquidity in core
financial markets, he said.
The structure of the market has changed as market-makers say
they have become more reluctant to commit capital to holding
stocks of assets, which in turn has led to increased
concentration in some markets.
Electronic platforms are also increasingly being used in
FICC markets, which could be contributing to discontinuous
pricing in periods of stress, Salmon said.
