* BoE's Haldane calls for "de layering" of Basel rules
* Haldane wants simpler approach to regulating banks
* Says complexity in banks could be taxed
By Huw Jones
LONDON, Aug 31 The world's core regulatory
response to the 2007-09 financial crisis may need a rethink, a
top Bank of England official said on Friday, as the rules due to
start coming into force next January may be too complicated to
work well.
Andrew Haldane, the BoE's executive director for financial
stability said "less may be more" when it comes to financial
regulation, calling for a "de-layering" of the Basel III accord
to focus on a simpler gauge of bank stability.
The accord is a hard-won deal by world leaders to force
banks to hold more capital that taxpayers are less likely to
have to bail them out in the next crisis.
Haldane said it may not be up to the task.
"The Tower of Basel is at risk of over-fitting -- and
over-balancing. It may be time to rethink its architecture,"
Haldane said in a speech to central bankers meeting in the
United States at Jackson Hole, Wyoming.
Haldane said Basel's complexity means it will be "close to
impossible" to measure default probabilities for a large
international lender's banking book and work out how much
capital should be set aside.
This raises "serious questions" about the robustness of the
regulatory framework.
European banks could end up being forced to provide
30,000-50,000 different bits of data to regulators in future
across 60 different regulatory forms, Haldane said.
The banks may need to employ 70,000 more people just to
comply with Basel in Europe.
"Taken together, the emerging picture is of a steadily
rising regulatory tower," Haldane said.
DE-LAYERING BASEL
He suggested steps to simplify Basel, such as placing its 3
percent leverage ratio on a equal footing with capital ratios.
That would mean regulators relying more on their own judgements
and less on banks calculating the size of their capital buffers
based on complicated internal risk models, he said.
The leverage ratio is a simple measure of a bank's assets to
capital and at 3 percent it means a bank's equity can be
leveraged up to 33 times.
Basel's emphasis is on forcing banks to hold higher and
better-quality capital buffers while its leverage ratio is only
a blunt backstop in case of errors in capital calculations.
The Bank of England's Financial Policy Committee has already
put leverage and capital ratios on an equal footing when it
comes to supervising banks.
Banks that failed during the financial crisis tended to have
lower leverage ratios of around 1 percent, Haldane said.
However, U.S. banks published leverage ratios before the
crisis but regulators still failed to spot problems and some had
to be shored up.
The complexity of banks could also be tackled by levying a
specific capital charge to encourage simpler balance sheets,
Haldane said.
Solutions such as the Vickers reform to force retail arms of
UK banks to hold more capital can be complex to implement and
that markets could encourage banks to sell off assets to
simplify themselves, he added.
The Bank of England becomes the main regulator for banks and
insurers in Britain from 2013.