BRIEF-HSBC Holdings updates on sale of additional portfolio of US consumer mortgage loans
* On 8 March, HSBC Finance Corp & HSBC Bank USA, N.A. completed sale of portfolio of US first lien residential mortgage loans
LONDON, Sept 20 Paul Sharma, number two in Britain's Prudential Regulation Authority at the Bank of England, will step down to join consulting firm Alvarez & Marsal as co-head of regulation.
Sharma has been deputy head of the PRA since its launch in April, and executive director for policy at the central bank.
(Reporting by Huw Jones)
* On 8 March, HSBC Finance Corp & HSBC Bank USA, N.A. completed sale of portfolio of US first lien residential mortgage loans
March 9 Australian shares traded marginally lower on Thursday as gains in financials countered the heavy sell-off in resource stocks that dived on an overnight slump in oil prices.
SYDNEY, March 9 Ratings agency Moody's Investor Service says Australia might lose its AAA sovereign credit rating should the country's conservative government give up on deficit repair, raising the stakes ahead of the annual budget in May.