LONDON Nov 22 UK market participants see
risks of major crisis at their highest since just before the
collapse of Lehman Brothers, with a euro zone break-up their top
worry, a Bank of England survey showed on Tuesday.
The Bank's twice-yearly systemic risk survey of 68 firms
showed that the perceived probability of a future "high impact"
event was at its highest level since July 2008, when the survey
began and just weeks before the U.S. lender's demise which sent
the global financial system into near meltdown.
The latest survey, covering the second half of 2011, showed
that 54 percent of respondents believe the probability of a
short-term high-impact event was very high or high.
Confidence in the UK financial stability over the next three
years dropped to its lowest since the second half of 2009, the
survey showed.
Over 60 percent of respondents cited sovereign risk as their
top worry.
"The specific concerns cited in the sovereign risk category
related mainly to the euro area or countries in the euro area,"
the Bank's survey said.
"As for particular euro-area risks, reponses included for
example a break-up or collapse of the euro, disorderly debt
restructuring, sovereign default and contagion," the survey
added.
Only the risk of a financial institution failure or distress
was new among the top five worries which also included economic
downturn, funding risk, and risks around regulation and taxes.
The survey is part of the Bank's wider efforts to spot risks
earlier, a core lesson of the financial crisis, so that action
can be taken before markets destabilise.
The survey was conducted in the month to Oct. 21 and since
then sovereign debt stresses in the euro zone have moved from
peripheral countries like Greece to core nations of Italy,
France and Spain.
(Reporting by Huw Jones; editing by Ron Askew)