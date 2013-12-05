LONDON Dec 5 The Bank of England wants
Britain's banks to be exempted from a European Union health
check next year on the grounds that it will be conducting its
own rigorous exam.
The so-called stress tests are carried out by the EU's
banking watchdog the European Banking Authority (EBA) every
year, as an ongoing measure to restore market confidence in EU
banks after the 2007-09 financial crisis and subsequent euro
zone debt crisis.
But the test results have come in for criticism because
countries apply the rules differently. In 2014 the European
Central Bank will take over supervision of euro zone lenders and
plans to run its own rigorous tests to uncover any possible
shortfalls and avoid surprises once it takes charge.
Britain only agreed to the scheme after reassurances from EU
government ministers that ECB supervision would not interfere
with London's control of its financial centre.
Britain has participated in every stress test so far as they
are a requirement for EU states. It's unclear what action the
EBA could take if Britain unilaterally withdrew as no country
has done so before.
The BoE, which has imposed tough capital requirements and
ad-hoc tests on lenders in Britain, said in October it would
conduct a stress test annually, starting in 2014 with the top
eight lenders.
Jo Paisley, director of risk analysis at the BoE, told a
banking conference earlier this week there were discussions with
the European Banking Authority (EBA), the EU's financial
watchdog that coordinates the regional stress tests.
"It's early days, but there is dialogue," Paisley told the
conference. The BoE confirmed on Thursday that talks were
underway. The EBA had no comment.
Britain wants to avoid going through two complex and
intensive tests at the same time, and is confident that its own
test as more stringent than the wider European healthcheck.
The BoE plans to show the EBA that the UK test will meet the
requirements of the EU test and demonstrate clearly the
resilience of the UK banking sector.
The next EU stress test won't be conducted until late spring
or early summer, after the ECB's asset quality review (AQR),
which the EBA has urged all EU states to carry out.
The results of the AQR and stress test will be published
together in late October.
Britain's tests earlier this year showed that Barclays and
Co-operative Bank needed to raise capital and that they and
Nationwide needed to show how they could improve their capital
and leverage ratios.
Britain has said that the UK's top eight lenders must comply
fully with the new global financial rules known as Basel III,
which relate to minimum capital requirements, from January -
five years earlier than the global deadline.