LONDON Oct 21 It should not be the Bank of
England's job to regulate house prices, a BoE policymaker said
on Monday.
The BoE's Financial Policy Committee (FPC), tasked with
spotting and pricking asset bubbles before they become damaging,
has come under pressure to rein in Britain's housing market.
Asking prices for homes in London jumped 10.2 percent
between early September and early October, property website
Rightmove said on Monday, even as gains in most other parts of
the country lagged inflation.
The rise, the biggest monthly jump since the series began in
2002, took annual price growth in the capital to 13.8 percent.
Martin Taylor, an external member of the FPC, said he had
been "astonished" that the Royal Institute of Chartered
Surveyors has suggested the FPC should cap house price inflation
at 5 percent a year.
"I don't think, personally, that it should be the FPC's job
to stop house prices going up," Taylor said in a speech.
"Indeed, if you have an economic recovery, rising numbers of
households and very tight supply - all of which we seem to have
at the moment - it would be surprising if they didn't."
The watchdog said in September there was no immediate danger
of a housing bubble.
"We are watching for signs of over-extension on the part of
the banks and the public, especially signs that borrowers were
not in a position to withstand an eventual rise in interest
rates, signs in general that a more speculative market might be
developing: these might be expected to attract our attention,"
Taylor, a former CEO of Barclays bank, said.
The FPC will review next September a government backed Help
to Buy scheme to free up mortgage lending. It can dampen
activity by forcing lenders to hold more capital.
Taylor said only 11 percent of people surveyed in July had
heard of the FPC, created in the aftermath of the 2007-09
financial crisis and put on a formal legal footing in April.
This low visibility could change if the watchdog did
something about about the "more excitable conditions now visible
in the housing market in some parts of the country", Taylor
said.