UPDATE 3-In split from SocGen, TCW's fortunes seen set to rise
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
LONDON, Sept 24 Criticisms about that the 'knock-out' clauses in the Bank of England's new forward guidance policy are "a bit silly" as the caveats offer a "healthy dose of common sense", outgoing policymaker Paul Tucker said on Tuesday.
Speaking at an event organised by banking lobby AFME, BoE deputy governor Tucker added that providing forward guidance was not a "gamble", while the UK's Funding for Lending scheme had helped protect it from the worst of the euro zone debt crisis.
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
* Defendant's federal conviction was overturned in February
* Alternatives to Libor to be found for some contracts