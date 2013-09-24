LONDON, Sept 24 Criticisms about that the 'knock-out' clauses in the Bank of England's new forward guidance policy are "a bit silly" as the caveats offer a "healthy dose of common sense", outgoing policymaker Paul Tucker said on Tuesday.

Speaking at an event organised by banking lobby AFME, BoE deputy governor Tucker added that providing forward guidance was not a "gamble", while the UK's Funding for Lending scheme had helped protect it from the worst of the euro zone debt crisis.