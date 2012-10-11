LONDON Oct 11 Another round of quantitative
easing may not be "compatible" with the Bank of England's
inflation target, and does not provide a definite answer to
boost Britain's economy, Martin Weale, a top BoE policymaker,
said in comments published on Thursday.
"It is certainly not self-evident to me in the light of the
apparent stickiness of inflation that substantial extra support
for the economy would be compatible with the inflation target. I
I am concerned about the stickiness of inflation," Weale is
quoted as saying in the Daily Mail newspaper.
Weale said he did not see a definite case for further
monetary stimulus because "there are two things pulling in
opposite directions".
"On the one hand, economic growth is weak and the economy
looks to be more or less flat. On the other hand, inflation
gives a sense of being becalmed at something above our target."