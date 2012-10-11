LONDON Oct 11 Another round of quantitative
easing may not be "compatible" with the Bank of England's
inflation target, and does not provide a definite answer to
boost Britain's economy, Martin Weale, a top BoE policymaker,
said in comments published on Thursday.
"It is certainly not self-evident to me in the light of the
apparent stickiness of inflation that substantial extra support
for the economy would be compatible with the inflation target.
I am concerned about the stickiness of inflation," Weale is
quoted as saying in the Daily Mail newspaper.
Weale also warned that Britain could suffer a 'triple-dip'
recession, meaning the economy slides back into negative growth
later this year after the briefest of revivals.
"I certainly would not say there is no risk of that
happening. What we have learned over the last four or five years
is the capacity of the economy to surprise in ways people might
not have thought possible."
Weale explained that he did not see a definite case for
further monetary stimulus because "there are two things pulling
in opposite directions".
"On the one hand, economic growth is weak and the economy
looks to be more or less flat. On the other hand, inflation
gives a sense of being becalmed at something above our target,"
he said.
Inflation in Britain has dipped to 2.5 percent but still
remains half a percentage point above the BoE's 2 percent
inflation target.
"The persistent worry we have is that if people get used to
the idea of high inflation, if they take the view that the Bank
of England isn't bothered about the inflation target, it can
lead to increased inflation risks and can affect the way in
which people negotiate wages and set prices."
"You get much greater stability with inflation targeting and
for the regime to be credible people have to think it is taken
seriously," said Weale.