FRANKFURT, July 21 German drug maker Boehringer Ingelheim, a rival to Bayer is feeling the heat from the euro zone crisis, chief executive Andreas Barner told the Saturday edition of Berliner Zeitung.

"I can see how the financial and euro zone crisis, which I think is far from being over, has hit us," Barner told the paper. "It looks difficult, also in the U.S," he added.

Boehringer sees massive delays in payments for medicines from hospitals in Greece. "We are working on solutions but will not interrupt the treatment of patients." (Reporting By Edward Taylor)