Feb 10 Hikma Pharmaceuticals said it would now pay $535 million less than its earlier offer to buy Boehringer Ingelheim's U.S. generic drugs business after due diligence revealed that the unit's revenue for 2015 would be lower than it expected.

Shares is the company were down 9.5 percent in early trading on Wednesday, making them the biggest percentage losers on the London's blue-chip index.

The company said it still expects the deal, which was initially worth about $2.65 billion in cash and stock, to "strongly" add to earnings from 2017. (Reporting by Noor Zainab Hussain and Esha Vaish in Bengaluru; Editing by Anand Basu)