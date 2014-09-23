UPDATE 1-China's Sinopec close to snapping up Chevron's South African oil assets -sources
* Deal would give Sinopec first refinery in Africa (Adds transaction details, industry context)
FRANKFURT, Sept 23 Drugmaker Boehringer Ingelheim said it plans to cut up to 600 jobs in Germany, citing healthcare budget cuts in the United States and a stricter reimbursement regime in Germany.
The unlisted family-controlled group, which collaborates on diabetes drugs with Eli Lilly, said in a statement on Tuesday the cutbacks were part of a drive to reduce costs in Germany by 15 percent or 450 million euros ($580 million).
The company, which makes stroke prevention pill Pradaxa, plans to cut between 500 and 600 jobs in Germany by the end of 2016, seeking to avoid forced redundancies.
Of its global workforce of 47,500, the group employs about 14,000 in Germany.
(1 US dollar = 0.7759 euro) (Reporting by Ludwig Burger; Editing by David Holmes)
* Deal would give Sinopec first refinery in Africa (Adds transaction details, industry context)
* Citigroup Inc - reaffirms that it has not sent these emails to its clients and has no connection with this unauthorized email
BERLIN, March 17 Germany could file a suit against the United States at the World Trade Organization over President Donald Trump's proposed border tax, the economy minister said on Friday ahead of a meeting between Chancellor Angela Merkel and Trump later in the day.