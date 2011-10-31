(Corrects story published on Oct. 27 to say cases in Japan, not
Europe, triggered advisory to European doctors in 10th
paragraph)
* Boehringer says agreed with EU drugs watchdog to update
physicians
* Patients about to take pill to have kidneys checked
By Ludwig Burger
FRANKFURT, Oct 31 Boehringer Ingelheim said
patients in Europe about to take the company's anti-clotting
pill Pradaxa should have their kidneys checked, further dimming
the safety profile of the first in a promising new class of
medicines.
Unlisted Boehringer, Germany's second-largest drugmaker,
said it agreed with healthcare watchdog the European Medicines
Agency (EMA) to update information given to healthcare
professionals across Europe.
According to these documents, patients taking Pradaxa should
have their kidneys checked before treatment and those older than
75 or with renal impairment should have their kidneys checks at
least annually while on treatment.
Checks are also called for when certain conditions, such as
dehydration, arise during treatment, it added.
The pill, which won European clearance for stroke prevention
in August, is one of a number of new anti-blood-clotting pills
expected to replace the decades-old, and potentially dangerous,
stroke preventer warfarin.
Analysts estimate the total annual market for such oral
drugs at as much as $20 billion.
Since the kidneys gradually filter Pradaxa's active
ingredient out of the blood stream, any malfunction of the organ
could lead to overdosing and increase the risk of dangerous
internal bleeding.
Doctors had already been advised not to prescribe the pill
to patients with severe kidney malfunctions.
Japanese regulators told Boehringer in August to issue a
strong warning to physicians of potentially deadly bleeding as a
result of use of Pradaxa.
A Boehringer spokesman said that cases of
severe bleeding that occurred in Japan also triggered
the update to European physicians.
Rival anti-clotting drugs include Xarelto from Bayer
(BAYGn.DE) and Johnson & Johnson , Eliquis from
Bristol-Myers Squibb and Pfizer , and Daiichi
Sankyo's Lixiana.
While Pradaxa is a so-called thrombin inhibitor, the three
rival drug candidates belong to the class of factor Xa
inhibitors. But all four have the drawback that there is no
antidote to reverse the bleeding effect once overdosing happens,
as the New England Journal of Medicine noted.
By contrast, the effect of established drug warfarin, a
so-called vitamin K inhibitor, is damped if patients eat certain
vegetables with that vitamin such as spinach. But that also
makes it difficult to get the dosage of warfarin right.
Bayer and development partner J&J in January filed for U.S.
and European approval of Xarelto, based on the active ingredient
rivaroxaban, for stroke prevention.
(Editing by David Holmes and Erica Billingham)