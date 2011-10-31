(Corrects story published on Oct. 27 to say cases in Japan, not Europe, triggered advisory to European doctors in 10th paragraph)

* Boehringer says agreed with EU drugs watchdog to update physicians

* Patients about to take pill to have kidneys checked

By Ludwig Burger

FRANKFURT, Oct 31 Boehringer Ingelheim said patients in Europe about to take the company's anti-clotting pill Pradaxa should have their kidneys checked, further dimming the safety profile of the first in a promising new class of medicines.

Unlisted Boehringer, Germany's second-largest drugmaker, said it agreed with healthcare watchdog the European Medicines Agency (EMA) to update information given to healthcare professionals across Europe.

According to these documents, patients taking Pradaxa should have their kidneys checked before treatment and those older than 75 or with renal impairment should have their kidneys checks at least annually while on treatment.

Checks are also called for when certain conditions, such as dehydration, arise during treatment, it added.

The pill, which won European clearance for stroke prevention in August, is one of a number of new anti-blood-clotting pills expected to replace the decades-old, and potentially dangerous, stroke preventer warfarin.

Analysts estimate the total annual market for such oral drugs at as much as $20 billion.

Since the kidneys gradually filter Pradaxa's active ingredient out of the blood stream, any malfunction of the organ could lead to overdosing and increase the risk of dangerous internal bleeding.

Doctors had already been advised not to prescribe the pill to patients with severe kidney malfunctions.

Japanese regulators told Boehringer in August to issue a strong warning to physicians of potentially deadly bleeding as a result of use of Pradaxa.

A Boehringer spokesman said that cases of severe bleeding that occurred in Japan also triggered the update to European physicians.

Rival anti-clotting drugs include Xarelto from Bayer (BAYGn.DE) and Johnson & Johnson , Eliquis from Bristol-Myers Squibb and Pfizer , and Daiichi Sankyo's Lixiana.

While Pradaxa is a so-called thrombin inhibitor, the three rival drug candidates belong to the class of factor Xa inhibitors. But all four have the drawback that there is no antidote to reverse the bleeding effect once overdosing happens, as the New England Journal of Medicine noted.

By contrast, the effect of established drug warfarin, a so-called vitamin K inhibitor, is damped if patients eat certain vegetables with that vitamin such as spinach. But that also makes it difficult to get the dosage of warfarin right.

Bayer and development partner J&J in January filed for U.S. and European approval of Xarelto, based on the active ingredient rivaroxaban, for stroke prevention. (Editing by David Holmes and Erica Billingham)