FRANKFURT Nov 12 Boehringer Ingelheim
said that 260 cases of fatal bleeding have been linked to its
new stroke prevention pill Pradaxa so far, adding that the risk
of death was still below the rate that emerged in the clinical
trial that led to the drug's approval.
In early November, the German drugmaker had said that 50
reported deaths were a "reasonable order of magnitude".
The company on Saturday confirmed in a statement the new
global number more than five times higher than the previous one,
initially reported by magazines Der Spiegel and Die Zeit.
Like other anti-blood-clotting treatments, Pradaxa's benefit
of cutting the rate of fatal or debilitating strokes comes at
the risk of internal bleeding, which can also cost lives.
Unlisted Boehringer also said there have been fewer cases of
fatal side effects linked to Pradaxa than what would have been
expected if they had been treated by the standard drug warfarin,
which Boehringer is trying to replace.
Warfarin has been used for decades but it is difficult to
handle because it interacts with certain vegetables and requires
frequent blood tests.
Pradaxa, the first in a promising new class of medicines to
overcome these drawbacks, is designed to prevent strokes in
patients suffering from atrial fibrillation, a form of irregular
heartbeat common among the elderly.
Boehringer said in its statement that the risk of deadly
bleeding linked to warfarin was more than 40 percent higher than
that associated with Pradaxa, citing figures from the RE-LY
study that led to the new pill's approval.
Still, some healthcare watchdogs' attention has been
heightened.
European regulators last month said that patients about to
take Pradaxa should have their kidneys checked, and Japanese
regulators told Boehringer in August to issue a strong warning
to doctors of potentially deadly bleeding as a result of use of
Pradaxa.
Rival anti-clotting drugs include Xarelto from Bayer
and Johnson & Johnson, Eliquis from
Bristol-Myers Squibb and Pfizer, and Daiichi
Sankyo's Lixiana.
The are all vying for a market that analysts estimate at
somewhere between $10 billion and $20 billion per year.
Pradaxa won regulatory clearance in the United States for
stroke prevention in October 2010, followed by other important
markets this year.
Bayer and Johnson & Johnson's Xarelto could make major gains
this weekend at the annual American Heart Association meeting in
Orlando, where more clinical data is due to be release.
